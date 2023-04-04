We’re only a few weeks away from the release of the highly-anticipated live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, starring Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King. Here, check out which new songs have been added to the soundtrack.

We’re only a few weeks away from the release of the highly-anticipated live-action remake of The Little Mermaid (May 26), starring Halle Bailey as the iconic princess. As always, there’s a lot of pressure for Disney to make it right, as the animated feature is a beloved classic.

Apart from Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Melissa McCarthy, Javier Bardem and Noma Dumezweni complete the cast, with Jacob Tremblay, Daveed Diggs and Awkwafina lending their voices to Flounder, Sebastian and Scuttle, respectively.

Of course, a big part of The Little Mermaid is the soundtrack, and the first trailers already featured Bailey’s interpretation of ‘Part Of Your World.’ However, there are plenty of songs that could get revamped for this new version, as well as new ones. Here’s what we know.

Which songs will be part of The Little Mermaid’s soundtrack?

Fans of the original score can rest assured that the film will respect the original tunes, as Alan Menken returned as the composer for both the score and songs. However, the film will also feature new songs, which were co-written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Per EW, the titles are:

“For the First Time” by Ariel (Halle Bailey)

“Wild Uncharted Waters” by Prince Eric (Jonah Hauer-King)

“Scuttlebutt” by Scuttle (Awkwafina) & Sebastian (Daveed Diggs)

Per Variety, none of these titles will replace the already known "Kiss The Girl" or "Poor Unfortunate Souls." The animated film won the 1989 Academy Award for Best Original Score, as well as the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Score. The live-action film is directed by Rob Marshall from a script by David Magee.