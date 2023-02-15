It's time for one of Disney's most successful classics to have its new version and Halle Bailey will be the one leading the film. Here, check out when The Little Mermaid will arrive on the streaming platform.

The big release of the live-action version of The Little Mermaid is just a few months away and the Walt Disney Company has already begun to release several previews. The film will be starring multiple great actors, but the leading role will be played by Halle Bailey, who will play the mythical Ariel, while Jonah Hauer-King will be Prince Eric.

On the other hand, one of the most evil villains is back and it's time for Melissa McCarthy to sound her menacing laugh and play Ursula. The story of the youngest daughter of King Triton, starring Javier Bardem, will return to the big screen and we will see her fall in love with a human, willing to meet him no matter what.

Rob Marshall will be in charge of the direction, while Jane Goldman and David Magee were in charge of the script. Composer and pianist Alan Menken scored the original film and will return once again, but with Lin-Manuel Miranda. Not only has he been involved in the 1989 version, but he is also credited with other titles such as Pocahontas, The Beauty and the Beast, Hercules and Tangled, among others.

When will The Little Mermaid premiere on Disney+?

The live-action version of The Little Mermaid will hit the big screen on May 26, 2023 and after spending a long time in theaters (about 45 days), it will most likely make its debut on the Disney+ streaming platform. So it would arrive more or less in the middle of this year.

Anxiety is already palpable and many fans of the original version want to see how the story has been adapted again and what the main characters, such as Ariel, Ursula and Prince Eric, will look like.