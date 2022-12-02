The Lord of the Rings is back with the second season of Rings of Power on Amazon Prime Video and the creators have already revealed some great details of what's in store. Here, check out all about the new episodes.

The Lord of the Rings plans to continue expanding the franchise with more seasons of Rings of Power, Amazon Prime Video's epic series inspired by Tolkien's novels. This year it was one of the projects with the biggest budgets and competed with House of the Dragon to see who would win the title as the most watched series.

To get an idea, Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings cost about $281 million and The Fellowship of the Ring about $93 million. While The Two Towers and Return of the King cost $94 million each. Neither comes close to the budget of the new production, which had a total budget of $465 million.

Season two is expected to have the same number of episodes as the first (8) and the same length. Juan Antonio Bayona was the director in charge and everything indicates that he will resume his position in the shooting, which has already begun. Amazon's studio plans to make sure that fans don't have to wait so long to see the sequel, but the exact premiere date has not yet been confirmed.

Rings of Power: Who are the cast of the second season?

It is expected that most of the original cast will be back in the new season, such as Morfydd Clark (Galadriel), Charlie Vickers (Halbrand / Sauron), Ismael Cruz Cordova (Arondir), Robert Aramayo (Elrond) and more. Several new additions have already been confirmed, some of the figures that we will see during the development of the next episodes are:

Gabriel Akuwudike

Yasen “Zates” Atour

Ben Daniels

Sam Hazeldine

Amelia Kenworthy

Nia Towle

Nicholas Woodeson

Rings of Power: What will the second season be about?

JD Payne confirmed to Empire that they already know what will happen from now on, so it's just a matter of time before filming begins and everything gets underway. "We know what our final shot of the last episode will be. The rights that Amazon bought were for a 50-hour show. They knew from the beginning that that was the size of the canvas: this was a big story with a clear beginning, middle and end. There are things in the first season that don't pay off until season 5".

Spoiler Alert! - the second season will pick up the story from where the first one left off. Which means that the dwarves are going to have to deal with the balrog that has awakened in Moria and was conveniently ignored in 'Allies'. Númenor has lost its king and we will have to see the consequences of his death, as Miriel is in top form despite the unconditional support of Elendil, while the discovery of the palantir by Eärien, a character created specifically for the Amazon Prime Video series.

We also know that the creators confirmed that Sauron will have more prominence in the new episodes, since he will be able to move freely. On the other hand, the elves have forged the three rings of power that correspond to them, but those destined to other races have yet to arrive and Sauron will make the One Ring that controls the rest.

Gandalf and Nori set course for Rhûn, a very little known place in Middle-earth. This seems to be a little known place and is not even found on any map of it, it is only known that there is the lake where the first elves were born. Apparently, everything points to the fact that the series will expand these parts of the mythology created by J. R. R. R. Tolkien.

Rings of Power: When could the second season be released?

Unlike the first season and the Peter Jackson trilogies, the new season will not be filmed in New Zealand, but the backdrop of Middle Earth will feature landscapes from the UK and mainly Scotland. Filming for the second season began on October 2 this year, so we will most likely have to wait until 2024 or longer to see new episodes.