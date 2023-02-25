The Lord of the Rings is not only one of the highest-grossing franchises in the world, competing with great works such as Harry Potter, but its universe is constantly expanding. Now, Warner Bros. is developing new movies. Here, check out who could be coming back.

Warner Bros. has entered a stage where it prefers to continue with the sagas that have given it success and not create new projects. After announcing that they will expand the Harry Potter universe, it is now the turn of The Lord of the Rings and the production company is ready to create more movies about the hobbits and their science fiction world.

David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, said that studio leaders have negotiated a deal to make several new films based on JRR Tolkien's acclaimed books. These will be developed through WB's New Line Cinema imprint, Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy agreed during an earnings call Thursday.

The franchise is one of the highest grossing worldwide and has been a success over the years. The trilogy directed by Peter Jackson grossed almost $3 million, while the trilogy based on The Hobbit even matched that number. Last year a new title in series format, called The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, was released on the Amazon Prime Video platform and has been one of the most watched.

Which actors and characters could be back in the new The Lord of the Rings?

The mythical journey through Middle-earth is not over yet and the franchise based on JRR Tolkien's story will continue to expand. The news shocked the entire industry and especially the fans, who have already started to wonder which actors and characters will be back in the new WB productions.

Lee Guinchard, president of Freemode (a company that is part of Embracer Group AB) informed about the future of the films and assured "We plan to honor the past and look to the future and adhere to the strongest level of quality and production values".

It is still too early to know which actors might return in their usual roles, such as Elijah Wood as Frodo Baggins or Ian McKellen as Gandalf. As reported by Variety, the creative trio responsible for the previous works (Peter Jackson, Fran Wlsh and Phillipa Boyens) have not yet decided whether to be part of the new project or not.

When consulted, the three replied "We're keen to hear what their vision is for the future of the license and we want to keep talking to them". So first they will have to assemble the production team and then focus on the actors who will return to the big screen.