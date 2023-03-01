It's a fact! The story that captivated the entire BookTok community will have its own film adaptation. Here, check out all about Ali Hazelwood's The Love Hypothesis project.

This year will be quite a good year for fans of books and book adaptations. Many great titles are being brought to the big screen and one of them is The Love Hypothesis, by author Ali Hazelwood. In true Wattpad style, the story was one of the favorites of 2022 and it's time to have Adam Carlsen and Olive Smith in the flesh.

Although there are not yet too many details about the adaptation, it has been confirmed that Bisous Pictures will produce it. This is the romance imprint of Elizabeth Cantillon and MRC Film, so it is expected to be quite faithful to the book. Deadline revealed that the book was on the New York Times bestseller list for 39 weeks, and then gained great popularity on the Tik Tok platform.

Now, the author has posted how she feels about her story being adapted into a film and said, "It's a real privilege to have Elizabeth and such a talented and experienced team of people working on the adaptation of The Love Hypothesis, and I'm so excited for this next step in Olive and Adam's (the novel's protagonists) story!".

What will The Love Hypothesis movie be about?

Originally the story was going to be very different from the one we know today, as it was intended to be a Star Trek fan fiction, before becoming Star Wars. That's right, the main characters are based on Kylo Ren and Rey from the new trilogy of the franchise.

The plot ultimately revolves around Olive Smith, a third-year doctoral student who is too focused on her studies to believe in love, until she becomes involved in an affair. She kisses the first man who comes her way with the sole purpose of showing Ahn, her best friend, what she is capable of. But it turns out that he is Adam Carlsen, a young professor whose reputation is not the best: he is labeled as a real lout.

Who is the cast of The Love Hypothesis?

Obviously many fans are hoping to see Adam Driver as Adam Carlsen and Daisy Ridley as Olive, but so far it is not known which actors will be cast, as the project is still in its pre-production phase. So it is too early to know if the casting process has already begun and if there are any recognized figures among those selected.

When could The Love Hypothesis be released?

Finally the book published by Berkley and written by Ali Hazelwood is coming to the big screen. The bad news is that we still don't know when, since only a few months ago the deal between Elizabeth Cantillon and MRC Film was closed. The producer said "Bisous Pictures is thrilled to work with Ali to amplify her voice and bring this magical book to the screen".