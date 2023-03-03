The Mandalorian is back with its third season and the episodes have been causing a stir among viewers. Here, check out how many it will have in total and when the long-awaited season finale will be.

The Mandalorian continues to give its best and has now premiered its third season, with Pedro Pascal leading the episodes. Jon Favreau, creator of the series, confirmed that the finale we will see in a few weeks will not be the conclusion, but that a fourth part is already on the way and that the script has already been written.

During an interview, he announced that he has already finished working on the script and that he carried it out in the post-production of the recently released episodes. In addition, he emphasized that it is essential that the scripts are made to continue to fit into the framework of the franchise's universe, as in the future Ahsoka series.

The plot of the new episodes begins after the events of the spin-off, The Book Of Boba Fett, where we saw how Grogu went to Tatooine with Din Djarin after helping to tame a Rancor that was loose in Mos Espa. Finally the duo has reunited and it has certainly been the most anticipated so far.

How many episodes does the third season of The Mandalorian have?

Like the last two seasons, the third season will have eight episodes in total. The first one was directed by Rick Famuyiwa and premiered on Wednesday, March 1 on Disney's streaming platform. The remaining seven will be released on a weekly basis, so the finale is scheduled to premiere on April 19 this year. However, it will not be the conclusion, as there is another season on the way...