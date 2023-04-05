The sixth episode, titled Guns for Hire, has been one of the most popular so far and many big stars have made unexpected cameos. Here, check out who have been the A-list celebrities who have given the present.

The third season of The Mandalorian is being a success and the last episode, released last April 5, has had one of the biggest repercussions on the Internet. Not only for its plot, but also for the actors who made a cameo during the course of the sixth episode, which was directed by the acclaimed Bryce Dallas Howard (Jurassic World: Dominion).

Spoiler Alert - There we see how Din Djarin and Grogu travel to the Plazir-15 plant that thrives after the fall of the Empire. Before long they meet the duo who rule the planet, called the Duchess and Captain Bombardier. The events that transpire lead Dharin and Bo-Katan to investigate the malfunctioning droids, where they cross paths with the commissioner.

The seventh episode will premiere on Wednesday, April 12 and will arrive on the Disney+ streaming platform, where all previous seasons starring Pedro Pascal are available. The last episode is scheduled to be added to the catalog on April 19, so it won't be long until the season finale.

Which stars appeared in Episode 6 of Season 3?

As the episode went on, we saw several important stars making their appearances, but no doubt fans were not expecting so many celebrities to show up. One of those who went a little unnoticed was Tom Holland's brother Harry, who voiced Prince Mon Calamari at the beginning of the episode.

Here you can see who appeared in Guns for Hire and what their respective roles were: