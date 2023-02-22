The Mandalorian is back! Jon Favreau has confirmed that he already has the script ready for the fourth season of the hit Star Wars series, so here's what's known so far.

The mystery has been revealed and we finally know that The Mandalorian will have a fourth season, so Pedro Pascal will be back to continue the successful Star Wars story. Jon Favreau, creator of the series, confirmed the news and revealed several details about the future of the project.

The third season has not yet been released, but the countdown has already begun because there is only one month left for the new episodes to be added to the Disney+ platform. Although Lucasfilm has not officially announced the next installment, fans can already get the idea that we will have more Baby Yoda for a while.

During an interview, Jon announced that he has already written the script for the fourth installment and that he carried it out during the post-production of the third season. In addition, he emphasized that it is essential that the scripts are made in order to continue to fit the framework of the universe of the franchise. So there are several other series coming soon, such as Ahsoka.

What will the fourth season of The Mandalorian be about?

Not much is known about the plot yet, since we must first know what will happen in the third season, which is scheduled to premiere on March 1 of this year. However, the creator of the series has already announced that it is likely that the story of The Mandalorian will intertwine with other characters (who will have their own series) such as Ahsoka.

"Season 4, yes, I've already written it. We have to know where we're going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and little by little you start writing each episode. I was writing it during post-production. Everything has to feel like a continuation and a complete story", Favreau said.

He then added "[Dave] is doing 'Ahsoka,' which I'm producing with him. He's the writer and showrunner of that. To understand what's going on in other shows..... 'Skeleton Crew' all take place within the same time period of 'Star Wars'. There's a lot more things we have to take into account and also things that we've built from previous seasons of 'The Mandalorian' as well."

When could the fourth season be released?

As the third installment of the hit will be released this year, the fourth could be scheduled for mid-2024 or early 2025. It all depends on the availability of the cast to film, especially now that many have other big projects in their repertoires. But it is believed that new episodes could arrive during the course of next year.

Who will make up the cast of the fourth season?

Pedro Pascal is expected to be back for season four, but it is still uncertain, especially now that he is the starring face of the acclaimed HBO series The Last of Us, along with Bella Ramsey. A second season of the show has already been confirmed, so if she accepts both projects, she will have a busy schedule over the next few months or years.