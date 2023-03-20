The fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, starring Rachel Brosnahan, is closer. Here, check out when is coming out.

The fifth and final season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, created by showrunners Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, is almost coming out on Amazon Prime Video. Here’s all you need to know about the release date.

Per the official logline for the season, Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) “finds herself closer than ever to the success she’s dreamed of, only to discover that closer than ever is still so far away.” Also, in the trailer, we see that our heroine will have to fight many obstacles.

“I want a big life,” Midge says in a voiceover. “I want to break every single rule,” she continues. Last time we saw Midge, she was finding a way to restore her reputation with her manager (played by Alex Borstein), after losing a spot on Shy Baldwin’s tour.

When is Season 5 of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel coming out?

The series is set to return on April 14 with a three-episode premiere on Prime Video, while new episodes will air weekly until May 26, which will serve as the series finale. It will have nine episodes.

Apart from Brosnahan and Borstein, the cast includes: Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, Reid Scott, Alfie Fuller and Jason Ralph. Also, Milo Ventimiglia and Kelly Bishop are also set to return as guest stars.

The show has won 20 Emmys, including best comedy series as well as acting nods for Brosnahan, Alex Borstein and Tony Shalhoub. The Palladinos have said that they always thought of the series for five, six seasons and closing it at five seems like the right decision.