Marvel Studios is back with a new movie that promises to be one of the most anticipated of the year. The Marvels will feature three female superheroes and here we tell you when it will be released and on what platform.

The Marvels is the next film from the acclaimed superhero studio to hit the big screen. The story will feature three women as protagonists and is one of the most anticipated films this year, so it is expected to have a good debut in theaters. Now, Marvel Studios revealed the new poster and announced the new release date change.

Brie Larson will return as Carol Danvers, while Iman Vellani will be Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris will play Monica Rambeau. Several new actors have joined the cast, although we will also see several iconic returns, such as Samuel L. Jackson, who will be playing Nick Fury once again.

The trio will dive headfirst into an adventure in which Captain Marvel will exact revenge on the Kree Supreme Intelligence, but her actions could destabilize the entire universe and she will need the help of an old acquaintance and a young apprentice to resolve the chaos and restore the cosmos.

When will The Marvels be released?

The new Marvel Studios movie changed its release date, pushing it back a few months and in theory it was due to the competition that the story was going to have with other credits. The Marvels will hit the big screen on November 10, 2023. At first it was confirmed that it would arrive in theaters during July, but the studio decided to delay it a few months.

It is estimated that it will be available first on Disney+ and then on Sling TV. However, its debut on streaming platforms will not be soon, as it will have to spend at least 45 days in theaters and then move to the services. This means that the feature film would not be available until almost mid-year 2024.