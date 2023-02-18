On Friday, February 17, the release date of The Marvels was confirmed and many are wondering what the movie will be about, especially after the new poster was unveiled. Here, check out which characters will be the main characters.

It will be a few months before The Marvels finally hits theaters and makes its big theatrical debut. Several iconic characters will be back to fight mayhem once again and there will also be new additions, such as Zawe Ashton, who will be playing the villain (Moonstone or Veranke) of the story.

There aren't many details revealed yet but it is known that Samuel L. Jackson will be back as Nick Fury and that the production is marked as the sequel to Captain Marvel, which made its premiere during 2019 and managed to gross $1.131 billion at the box office.

The long-awaited sequel from Marvel Studios is scheduled for release on November 10 this year. This date was not the official one at the beginning, as it was supposed to arrive in the middle of 2023, but it was delayed a few months. Many believe that the reason was due to the competition it would face if it were to be released in July.

Who will be the main protagonists of The Marvels?

The new Marvel Studios film will bring us three female protagonists, who will be played by Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris. The story directed by Nia DaCosta will bring together the three MCU heroines in a rather dangerous adventure, as Carol Danvers will try to take revenge on the Kree's Supreme Intelligence.

This will be quite chaotic, as her actions will destabilize the universe and to resolve this chaos she will need the help of an old acquaintance and a young girl who will become her future apprentice. Captain Marvel is ready to reunite with Monica Rambeau and meet Kamala Khan, better known as Ms. Marvel.

According to the post-credits scene of the little superhero series, there is a strange connection that will allow Carol and Kamala to switch places. This is how the powerful member of the Avengers managed to appear in her room. Monica, Maria's daughter, is all grown up and ready to take her place among them.

Although little is known about the life of this character, only that she took over her mother's agency (SWORD) after her death, it is clear that she no longer maintains a strong closeness with Captain Marvel. During her appearance in WandaVision we saw how she received powers after passing through the Hex that Scarlet Witch created around the town of Westview.