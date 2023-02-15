The Masked Singer is back once again! It's time for the singers to hide under another personality to carry out one of the most entertaining competitions. Here, check out how to watch the season 9 premiere tonight.

The big day has finally arrived and The Masked Singer is about to premiere its ninth season. This time, the show will have several changes in its format and the judges will have more power. There will be several innovations that were incorporated during the last edition, such as sudden eliminations and double unmaskings in each episode.

Now, in addition to all the twists, the judges will have the opportunity to save a singer during the elimination stage using the 'Ding Dong Keep It On Bell'. The option can only be used once per group, so the panelists will have to decide carefully who to save. The jury members remain the same as last year: Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke and Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg.

While Nick Cannon is also back but in the role of host. On the other hand, another of the updates was to the stage, which will include a larger live audience, especially on theme nights. Some of the specials that will be airing are Sesame Street Night, Abba Night and DC Superhero Night.

How to watch The Masked Singer Season 9 Premiere tonight

Season 9 of The Masked Singer debuts tonight at 8 PM ET/PT on Fox and airs every Wednesday. It will also be available online and streaming on fuboTV and Hulu. During this edition there will be new costumes, such as Gnome, Mustang and Medusa, which were added to the roster this year and will accompany Jackalope, Gargoyle and California Roll.