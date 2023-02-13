There’s almost time for the premiere of Season 9 of The Masked Singer and there’s a lot of expectation about who will be the contestants and which costumes will they wear. Here, check out what we know.

Season 9 of The Masked Singer will premiere on Wednesday, February 15th and fans can’t wait to meet the new contestants and they’re costumes. The show will re-introduce some of the changes that took place last season as well as other new surprises and twists.

For this season, Nick Cannon will be returning as host. Meanwhile, all four regular judges are also back as celebrity sleuths/panelists: Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger. At the end of every episode, a new champion will be crowned and the other participants will have to unmask.

However, for the first time ever, the judges will have the chance to save one of them by ringing the “Ding Dong Keep It On” Bell, which can only be used one per group. So, what are the costumes for this year? Here’s what we know so far.

The Masked Singer: Season 9 Costumes

Entertainment Weekly introduced the first three new costumes of the season, which are Mustang, Medus and Gnome. However, Variety also reported that other costumes will be Polar Bear, Rock Lobster and Night Owl.

However, EW has the scoop that there are another four new costumes but they can’t reveal their names yet. Meanwhile, in a clip for the season, the other costumes that are teased are: Dandelion, Jackalope, Gargoyle, and California Roll.

While we don’t know who are the celebrities behind the masks, FOX revealed that the premiere episode will feature "the most legendary, decorated and beloved unmasking in history." The contestant is a Tony, Emmy, and Grammy winner.

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial. Other options to watch the episodes on demand are: On Demand, FOX NOW, Hulu, as well as on FOX Entertainment's streaming platform, Tubi.