It's almost time for a new season of The Masked Singer. With Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger as panelists, the show will have some new twists for Season 9. Here, check out everything you need to know.

The Masked Singer is one of the most original and fun reality singing competitions right now. With its unique premise of trying to guess which artists are behind the mask, every episode is full of surprises. However, the show is known for updating its format and Season 9 won’t be the exception.

Premiering on Wednesday, Feb. 15th, Season 9 will bring back Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger as panelists, as well as Nick Cannon as host. Last season, Amber Riley as Harp won the season over the Lambs (Wilson Phillips).

Meanwhile, there are at least seven new costumes, and we already know the names of three. However, this season will have some new twists on the format. Here’s everything we know about how things will be.

The Masked Singer: Is there a change in the format?

Just like Season 8, each episode will have a winner and the other contestants will have to reveal themselves. However, the twist is that the panelists will have the opportunity to save a singer for the elimination with the "Ding Dong Keep It On" Bell.

The ring can only be used once per group. Although not confirmed, Entertainment Weekly reports that there will probably be three semi-finalists this season, which means that there will be three groups.

On the other hand, Season 9 will also have themed nights. The outlet confirms that some themes will be "Abba Night," "New York Night," "DC Superhero Night," "Sesame Street Night," "'80s Night," and "Movie Night."

The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.