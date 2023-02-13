The ninth season of The Masked Singer premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 15th. With surprises and twists, fans can’t wait to meet the new contestants and costumes. Here, check out who will be the celebrety sleuths/panelists this year.

The ninth season of The Masked Singer premieres on Wednesday, Feb. 15th. With surprises and twists, fans can’t wait to meet the new contestants and costumes. Per EW, this season will have some of the most successful singers, who have a combined 28 Emmy nominations and six Grammy wins.

This season will keep with the themed nights, and according to the same source, some of those will be "Abba Night," "New York Night," "DC Superhero Night," "Sesame Street Night," "'80s Night," and "Movie Night."

As last season, each episode will crown a winner but this time the judges can save one by ringing the “Ding Dong Keep It On” Bell. Among the new costumes are Mustang, Medusa and Gnome. But, what about the judges/panelists?

The Masked Singer: Who are the panelists for Season 9?

Fans of the franchise will be happy to know that Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger will return as celebrity sleuths/panelists. Meanwhile, Nick Cannon will also be back as host of the season.

Apart from the three new costumes revealed, there are other four new costumes but the names haven’t been disclosed. On the other hand, Variety reported that other contestants include Polar Bear, Rock Lobster and Night Owl.

Meanwhile, a preview of the season shows that we can also expect Dandelion, Jackalope, Gargoyle, and California Roll. The Masked Singer airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FOX. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.