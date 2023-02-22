The second episode of the ninth season of The Masked Singer will air tonight, with a new line-up of costumes. Here’s everything you need to know about this episode, including theme and line-up.

Season 9 of ‘The Masked Singer’ returns tonight with a brand new episode, new costumes and new reveals. Following the “Champion of the Masked Singer’ format, in which every night only one performer will prevail, the show has been revamped and it is better than ever.

[Watch The Masked Singer free on fuboTV]

Last week’s double unmaskings were Gnome and Mustang, which were Dick Van Dyke and Sara Evan respectively. Meanwhile, Medusa advanced. Now, they will have to compete against two other new masks in the next week, and so on for almost three weeks

However, let’s remember that for the first time ever, panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke will have the opportunity to save a singer from elimination with the “Ding Dong Keep it On” Bell. Check out who is performing tonight.

The Masked Singer 2023 Episode 2: What is the theme for tonight?

Tonight’s episode of ‘The Masked Singer,’ which will air at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on FOX, will feature an “ABBA Night” theme. You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the US.

Who are the contestants for The Masked Singer Episode 2?

As we said before, Medusa advanced meaning that she will have to perform once again tonight against a different group. One contestant will be eliminated mid-episode, and the other two will fight it out in “Battle Royale” to move on. Here’s the full “The Masked Singer” lineup for the costumes performing on Wednesday, February 22:

Medusa

Night Owl

Rock Lobster