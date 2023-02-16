Yesterday was the big premiere of the new season of The Masked Singer and the series debuted in a big way. Here, take a look at who was under the masks of the three new characters...

With a new on-stage format featuring the largest live audience it has ever had, The Masked Singer's ninth season arrived more refreshed than ever and on Wednesday made its grand debut, delivering one of the show's most exciting nights ever. Although there were two unmaskings, Mustang's was one of the moments that drove viewers wild.

During the course of last night's broadcast, three masks were unveiled but only one made it through. Now, that mask will have to compete against two other new masks in the next week, and so on for almost three weeks. Then it will be time to prepare for the grand finale of the game and go through the round two more times.

Once these rounds are over, there will be a special episode where the three saved masks will have to compete against each other to see which one has the chance to rejoin the show with the winners of each round. This will take place in the finale, so we will have to stay tuned to find out who they will be. Meanwhile, here's who was under the masks of the Gnome, Mustang and Medusa...

Which artist was under Gnome's mask?

Nicole was one of the first to go out on a limb and say who she thought was under the Gnome mask, especially after she finished performing Billie Holiday's When You're Smiling. The judge thought the artist was Dustin Hoffman, but she was wrong, as it was actor Dick Van Dyke. The actor was applauded for a long time because at 97 years old he still continues to provide quality entertainment and make viewers happy.

Which artist was under Mustang's mask?

Without a doubt, the character knew how to kick off the season and delivered one of the most entertaining shows of the program so far. The artist under the mask gave a heartbreaking rock and roll performance with a killer voice.

Many thought, including Ken, that it was P!nk at first, but as the minutes went by this theory was discarded. However, who was under Mustang's mask was Sara Evans, who performed Here I Go Again by Whitesnake.

Which artist was under Medusa's mask?

Medusa was one of the characters that thrilled the audience with her rendition of Happier Than Ever by Billie Eilish. She established herself as one of the favorites of the show in a very short time, with only one performance. Internet users went crazy and began to throw around several names as to who could be the artist under the mask.

Some choices were Lady Gaga, Bishop Briggs, Florence Welch, Fergie, Madonna and finally Skylar Gray. Someone could be right but we don't know yet because it hasn't been revealed! This means that we will have to wait a week to find out who has delivered one of the most exciting presentations, besides the Battle Royale.

Remember that season 9 of The Masked Singer will air every Wednesday at 8 p. m. ET/PT on Fox and can also be streamed on Hulu and fuboTV (who is offering a one-week free trial in the U.S.).