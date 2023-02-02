One of the most beloved reality TV singing competitions, ‘The Masked Singer,’ will be back with its ninth season. Check out when is the premiere, and in what channel to watch it or stream it.

Beloved reality TV singing competition, ‘The Masked Singer,’ will be back with its ninth season. The show will be airing on FOX and you can also live streamed it on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial in the US. Check out when the premiere is.

‘The Masked Singer’ follows a group of professional singers, actors or celebrities dressed in costumes which perform every week. A group of panelists have to guess who is behind the mask thanks to clues that are shared throughout the season.

Every week, the panelists and the audience vote for their favorite singer after all perform. The least popular is eliminated, taking off their mask to reveal their identity. We already know who is coming back as panelists, host and the names of the costumes.

The Masked Singer Season 9: When is the premiere?

Season 9 of ‘The Masked Singer’ will premiere on Wednesday, February 15th on FOX at 8 PM (ET), and on fuboTV (7-day free trial). Nick Cannon will return as host, while Nicole Scherzinger, Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg and Ken Jeong will be back as panelists.

Last season, the show introduced the themed nights and they will be back for Season 9 also. We already know that some of the themes include: "Opening Night", "ABBA Night", "New York Night", and "Superhero Night".

On the other hand, some contestants that have been already revealed are "Axolotl", "Doll", "French Hen" and "Moose", "Mustang", "Dandelion", "Gargoyle", "California Roll", and "Jackalope.”