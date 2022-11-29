If you ever wondered how a darker version of the Grinch would be like, "The Mean One" has the answer. Check out everything you need to know about this slasher parody film of the beloved character.

It’s almost time for Christmas and you can already enjoy new movies for the season. However, if you’re not in the mood for a romantic Holiday film, “The Mean One” might be the one for you. This thriller is an unauthorized adaptation of Doctor Seuss’s children's book, How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

This film follows the footsteps of “Winnie the Pooh: Blood and honey,” a slasher/thriller that will come out next year. “The Mean One,” however, doesn’t have the rights of the original material, so it would avoid using any language or names taken directly from the book.

The project was announced in October, and it was produced by XYZ productions, A Sleight of Hand Productions, Amy Rose Productions, and Kali Pictures. It’s directed by Steven LaMorte (Bury Me Twice), and written by Finn and Flip Kobler. Check out the release date, and if you can stream it.

When is ‘The Mean One’ coming to the US?

This slasher will be out in the United States on December 9, 2022, just two weeks before Christmas. The film will follow a girl name Cindy You-Know-Who, who returns to the the town of Newville, 20 years after her parents were murdered by a green-skinned monster.

According to Collider, the movie was also set to have a streaming release “everywhere,” but there’s nothing concrete yet. Per Bloody Disgusting, XYZ Films won’t be in charge of the distribution, but Atlas Film Distribution.

David Howard Thornton will star in this holiday slasher as the titular character, The Mean One. Meanwhile, Krystle Martin, who recently appeared in the film “They live In The Grey,” will play Cindy You-Know-Who. Chase Mullins, Erik Baker and John Bigham are also part of the cast.