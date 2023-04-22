Not only is Henry Cavill back on the big screen, but he's joining forces with iconic director Guy Ritchie. Here, check out all about The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare.

The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare is the next promising action/spy movie, starring Henry Cavill (Man of Steel and The Witcher) and directed by Guy Ritchie (Sherlock Holmes and Aladdin). It is based on the book published by Damien Lewis in 2015.

The film adaptation will have a screenplay written by Arash Amel and Eric Johnson. The project is billed as a true story about a secret World War II combat organization. It brought together some of the industry's most popular stars to pull it off.

Lionsgate will distribute the film nationwide, while Black Bear International will bring it to the rest of the world. Although it has not yet been confirmed, it is believed that after a good time in theaters, it will arrive on the Amazon Prime Video platform.

Who are the cast of The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare?

Several great actors make up the cast of Guy Ritchie's new production and it has already been confirmed that Henry Cavill will be one of the main characters. The 39-year-old actor has shared several images from the filming and was seen looking quite vintage and bearded.

Here, check out the full list of stars that make up the film:

Henry Golding

Henry Cavill

Eiza González

Alan Ritchson

Alex Pettyfer

Hero Fiennes Tiffin

Til Schweiger

Cary Elwes

Babs Olusanmokun

Henry Zaga

Asher Green

Mohammad Nour Hakmi

Danny Sapani

Williams Falade

Louis Jay Jordan

Cem Efe Alpay

What is The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare about?

The official synopsis shared by several media outlets reads "Billed as a true story about a secret World War II combat organization founded by Winston Churchill and Ian Fleming, whose ungentlemanly war of fighters against the Nazis changed the course of the war and gave birth to modern black ops".

When will The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare be released?

It has not yet been confirmed when the project starring Eiza Gonzalez and Cavill will be released, but it is estimated to hit the big screen by 2024. Filming began in March and several members of the cast have been revealing some photos of what it has been like. Several media reported that the filming process has already finished.