Theo James has been cast as the lead in one of Stephen King's upcoming film adaptations. Here, check out all about The Monkey.

The Monkey is not only set to be one of the titles coming to Cannes, but it is one of the most anticipated adaptations of the classics written by Stephen King. The 38-year-old actor Theo James has been cast to star in the horror story that captivated an entire generation of readers.

James Wan, who is behind The Conjuring Universe and Insidious franchise, will direct the film. Michael Clear of Atomic Monster will produce, along with Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Fred Berger and Chris Ferguson, among others.

The king of horror has not one project, but two that will be coming to cinema's most popular market. It's not usual for his name to resonate at Cannes, so having The Monkey and The Life of Chuck, starring Tom Hiddleston and Mark Hamill, is a big surprise.

What is The Monkey about?

The official plot reported by Deadline assures that the movie is set on twin brothers Hal and Bill, who when they discover their father's old toy monkey in the attic, a series of horrible deaths start happening around them. Because of this they decide to move on with their lives, but not before disposing of the monkey. Over the years they became separated, but when a series of mysterious deaths come back to haunt them, they must reunite to destroy the monkey.

Who are the cast of The Monkey?

So far, only Theo James has been hired to bring the story to life. Casting is still open and the ideal actors for the adaptation of the horror classic are still being chosen. It is also not known what role the actor from The White Lotus and Divergent will play.

"It perfectly ticks the box of what's working in the market right now and will be a compelling property. We can't wait for audiences to see Theo James in this role; he's really going to blow them away with an amazing performance", revealed Jason Cloth and Dave Caplan ofC2 Motion Picture Group, according to Deadline.