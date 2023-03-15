Quentin Tarantino is ready to retire with his head held high and a great repertoire of hits. The director finally announced the arrival of The Movie Critic, his last and tenth film. Here, check out everything that is known about the project so far.

After years of filling the industry with many hits and creating one of the most prolific careers in Hollywood, Quentin Tarantino is ready to release his final film before retirement. The Movie Critic will be his tenth and final film, so he will be saying goodbye in style.

A few months ago, the movie star spoke to CNN and explained the reason for his retirement, where he said "I don't want to become that old guy who's out of date, I feel a little bit like an old guy when it comes to the current movies that are coming out now".

According to THR, his latest masterpiece is already scripted and will begin filming in the spring of this year. It is not yet known which actors will headline the cast, but they are expected to be big names, such as Brad Pitt or Austin Butler.

What will The Movie Critic be about?

Tarantino's tenth and final film has no official plot, but theories have already begun to circulate. Many close sources assured that it could be based in the 70's and be led by an actress.

According to all the data that has been leaked, all the theories point to the fact that The Movie Critic could be about the life of Pauline Kael, who has been recognized as a film critic and novelist. She is known mostly for her strong character and for some controversies with some editors and directors.

Due to the years in which it is set, it could be set in her time when she worked for Paramount Pictures. Although these are all theories so far, the plot is expected to be known soon, along with the cast.

When could The Movie Critic be released?

The film does not yet have a scheduled release date, but with filming beginning in the spring, it could be in theaters by late 2024 or early 2025.

Although it is the director's last work, he has not confirmed that it will be his last work in the entertainment industry. He has not ruled out continuing his work in television series or even expanding into other media, such as theater. In 2021 he published his first novel, which was an adaptation of the screenplay Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.