Tom Hiddleston is back on the small screen and it's not thanks to a Marvel project, quite the contrary. The Night Manager will have a second season and here, check when the new episodes will arrive.

The future of The Night Manager has finally been announced and it has been renewed for a second season after several years without news. Tom Hiddleston will return to play Jonathan Pine, a former British soldier who is the manager of a luxurious hotel in Cairo until he must flee.

The first installment featured Hugh Laurie as Richard Roper, Elizabeth Debicki as Jed and Olivia Colman as Angela Burr. The plot of the first episodes ended with Roper being arrested by Egyptian security forces and it seems that in the next episodes we will see how Pine learns that this man died two years ago and must face a new mission.

Seven years later, the second installment of the adaptation of John le Carré's book will again be written by David Farr. It is not yet known who will be in charge of directing it, but Susanne Bier is expected to return to her position behind the camera. Here, check when it will be released...

When will the second season of The Night Manager be released?

The release date of the new episodes is not known exactly but it was revealed that they will arrive on Amazon Prime Video and that filming will begin later this year in London and South America. Dealine assured that it is likely that the series will have two more installments although nothing has been confirmed by the producers.