The One will not only bring several great actors together, but they will have to run for their lives in this upcoming disturbing erotic horror story. Here, check out all about the Nicholas Hoult and Riley Keough movie.

The One is the next film production that will bring together several of the actors of the moment. Nicholas Hoult (The Great and Renfield) and Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six) are two of them. The project will be released at Cannes and is one of the many titles to be presented at that date, along with Voyagers and Blood Meridian.

Kevin Armento and Jaki Bradley will handle the script, while HanWay Films is handling worldwide sales and will launch the film at the Cannes film market, Variety confirmed. The actors will also serve as producers, along with Whitaker Lader and Gina Gammell. It is not yet known who will be in charge of the management of the company.

"We've been dreaming about this project for years and are thrilled to bring it to life now with our real dream team. Nick, Melissa, Riley and Lana are some of the most exciting talents out there, and their passion for this film, shared by our amazing producing partners, has us even more eager to bring this nightmare to life", the screenwriters said.

What is The One about?

The screenwriters, Armento and Bradley, described the film as "a horror nightmare about the romantic and psychological warfare waged by our beloved popular entertainment, and it also begs the question.... are we, the viewers, complicit?".

The plot is based on an erotic horror drama and follows Taylor, who made a last-ditch effort to find love by signing up for a reality dating show competition. She and two women are competing for Mason's heart, but Mason begins to feel "the artifice of the show fade and the game becomes frighteningly real".

Who are the cast of The One?

Nicholas Hoult and Riley Keough will not be alone playing the main characters, but Lana Condor (To All the Boys I've Loved Before) and Melissa Barrera have also joined the project. Barrera, who recently appeared in Scream VI, will play Taylor. While the actor will be Mason. It is not yet known who the other cast members are, but it is expected that Condor and Keough will be revealed soon.

When will The One be released?

It is not yet known when The One, the next erotic horror film that is ready to shake the minds of viewers, will be released. It is estimated that after it hits the big screen and at least 45 days have passed, it will make its debut in a streaming platform catalog.