The Pale Blue Eye is Christian Bale's new movie, where he will play the role of a detective, helped by a young Edgar Allan Poe. Here, check out how to watch the production in streaming.

Christian Bale stars in the new mystery film involving one of literature's most iconic writers. The Pale Blue Eye is the new production based on the novel written by Louis Bayard that will arrive on one of the most popular streaming platforms in recent years.

The story tells how a world-weary detective is hired to investigate the murder of a West Point cadet. Confronted with the cadets' code of silence, he recruits one of them to help him unravel the case: a young man the world would come to know as Edgar Allan Poe.

It was written, directed and produced by Scott Cooper. During an interview, the director said that the idea for the feature film came after wondering what the writer had been like in his youth. For this reason, he intended to show a plot that imagined Poe's early days as a police cadet.

How and where to watch The Pale Blue Eye by streaming

Bale and Cooper's new work will hit theaters across the United States on December 23 and will be added to Netflix's catalog on January 6, 2023. The streaming platform released its first teaser and we see how the writer says "Down, down, down came the hot blast of blows. The darkest night, black with the fury of hell, leaving only that deadly pale blue eye deadly".

Cooper gave an interview to Variey and talked about his views on the upcoming film and what's to come. "He left us as the godfather of detective and horror fiction. I thought, 'OK, I have the opportunity to do three things with this film: create a detective novel, a father-son love story, and then a Poe origin story.' Poe at this young age was quite warm, witty, funny and very Southern. The experiences I'm presenting in this film took him down darker paths than we know him for", said the director.