Although the sequel to The Passion of the Christ has been in development since 2006, the project has finally moved forward and shooting will begin soon. Here, check out all about Mel Gibson's next movie.

Mel Gibson is back with the iconic landmark film The Passion of the Christ, but this time it will be to bring its long-awaited sequel to the big screen. The Braveheart actor will again direct and co-write the screenplay with Randall Wallace (Pearl Harbor). As with the original, the new movie will not only be in English, but will also be translated into Latin and Aramaic.

This is because the director always wanted to portray Jesus as close to reality as possible, so this also refers to the language in which he spoke. This has brought a lot of controversy, as Gibson did not want to include subtitles, but wanted the audience to be able to follow it visually.

Since the premiere of the first installment in 2004, 19 years have passed since the story culminated in that way. However, it is time to continue the legacy in the new work, which will be titled The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection. So we can get an idea of what will happen next.

When will The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection be released?

After almost 20 years since its release, the sequel to The Passion of the Christ is on the way and filming will begin in the next few months. It will take place in Rome, Italy and there is no word yet on when the film might be released in theaters. However, when screenwriter Randall Wallace was asked how the script was coming along, he replied:

"It's something we talk about a lot... My major in college was religion, and then I did a year-long seminar. My major focus of study was resurrection. That's the Mount Everest of the movies, and we're discussing that a lot. It's a loaded one, so we keep our cards close to our chest".

Who is the cast of The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection?

Jim Caviezel will return as Jesus, while Maia Morgenstern will be Mary and Francesco De Vito will be Peter. In addition, Christo Jivkov will play John. So far these are the actors that have been confirmed for the long-awaited sequel. Many were surprised by Jim's return as the popular religion icon, as his experience on the set of the first installment was not as pleasant as it seems.

During an interview, the actor confessed "As I was coming down, the cross... actually hit my head and buried my head in the sand. And I bit my tongue. Now, on the tape, you'll see streams of blood coming out of my lip. That's actually my own blood". He also added how he hurt his shoulder in the scene where he has to carry the cross.

"At this point, the shoulder is out and I was doing my best to put my arm over [the cross]. And it looks like the most extraordinary shot because it looks like I'm cherishing our cross, which is our faith, and embracing it, but in the most beautiful way. It wasn't beautiful for me because it hurt like hell...my AC joint was torn", he finished.

What will The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection be about?

The movie will focus on the events that took place three days before the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his resurrection, as the title indicates. The official plot has not yet been released but the creators stated that we will also see several things related to the fall of the angels.

Gibson and Wallace talked about the sequel during several interviews and what to expect going forward. Mel said "Of course, it's a big undertaking, and you know, it's not Passion 2. It's called The Resurrection. That's a very broad topic and it needs to be looked at because we don't want to just do a simple representation of that, you know, read what happened".

While Randall assured The Hollywood Reporter that fans believe the sequel will be different, "The evangelical community considers The Passion to be the biggest movie to come out of Hollywood, and they were telling us that they think a sequel will be even bigger". In addition, he also said "I always wanted to tell this story. The Passion is the beginning and there are many more stories to tell".