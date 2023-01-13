The Passion of the Christ will have a sequel almost 20 years after its 2004 release. It's time to relive Mel Gibson's drama that has caused furor and controversy. Here, check out how to watch the first movie on streaming.

The Passion of the Christ was one of the films that changed the history of entertainment and, for some, is one of the greatest projects ever undertaken in the industry. Not only has it won multiple awards and nominations, such as People's Choice for Favorite Dramatic Movie and 3 Oscar nominations, but it has also been the focus of no small amount of controversy.

At the time, Mel Gibson's film was one of the highest grossing, grossing $612 million worldwide. It had a small budget of only $30 million, making it one of the most famous R-rated productions in U.S. history. Currently in the number one spot is Avatar, followed by Avengers: Endgame and Titan.

During mid-January, it was announced that the long-awaited sequel is a fact and will be titled The Passion of the Christ: Resurrection. Jim Caviezel will return to play his iconic role as Jesus, along with Francesco De Vito as Peter and Maia Morgenstern as Mary. Christo Jivkov will play John.

How to watch 'The Passion of the Christ' on streaming

The movie directed by Mel Gibson in 2004 is available for streaming on three platforms: Hulu, Peacock and Amazon Prime Video. In case you don't have either subscription, you can buy and rent it via Apple TV, Google Play, iTunes and Vudu.

The story depicts the last twelve hours in the life of Jesus of Nazareth, on the day of his crucifixion in Jerusalem. Now, the second installment will portray the events that took place three days before the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his resurrection, as the title indicates. The official plot has not yet been released but the creators stated that we will also see several things related to the fall of the angels.