Netflix will adapt The Perfect Couple, the novel by New York Times bestselling Elin Hilderbrand to a new thriller series. Check out everything we know so far about the project.

Netflix has always been eager to make adaptations of famous novels. From young adult romance (“To All The Boys,” and “The Kissing Booth”) to the upcoming movies for Taylor Jenkins Reid’s "The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo," as well as fantasy series such as “Shadow and Bone” and many more.

And, adding to that list, will be the upcoming thriller series The Perfect Couple. The show will be based on the novel by New York Times bestselling Elin Hilderbrand, and it’s created by Jenna Lamia (Good Girls, No Tomorrow, Awkward).

The series will have six episodes, and it’s being produced in association with 21 Laps, who is also behind Stranger Things, Shadow and Bone and Unsolved Mysteries. Also, several A-listers are being attached to the project. Check out everything you need to know.

What is ‘The Perfect Couple’ about?

Here’s the official logline: “It’s Fourth of July weekend, and Celeste Otis is about to marry the perfect man — who just so happens to be from the wealthiest family on Nantucket. But when a body is discovered floating in the harbor on the morning of what was to be the #weddingoftheyear, suddenly everyone at the party is a suspect.”

The Perfect Couple: Who is in the cast?

There’s no confirmation of anyone in the cast yet, but Deadline has revealed that Nicole Kidman (The Undoing), Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan), Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus), Dakota Fanning (The Alienist), and the Flora and Son duo of Eve Hewson and Jack Reynor are in talks to join the series.

Is there a release date?

No, as the show is still in pre-production stages. However, it could come out next year, depending on the schedule. We’ll let you know when a release date is announced, so stay tuned.