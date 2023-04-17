Gabrielle Union will come back with a rom-com for Netflix, ‘The Perfect Find,' based on the novel by Tia Williams. Here, check out everything you need to know about the movie such as cast, plot and when is the release date.

Gabrielle Union will come back with a rom-com for Netflix, ‘The Perfect Find.’ The movie is based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Tia Williams and it will be directed by Numa Perrier, who is known for her debut film “Jezebel.”

Talking with Netflix’s Tudum about the film, she explained that the team was “trying to do something that’s classic but also fresh” with “100% romance, 100% comedy, 100% honesty and rawness and sensuality. I want to go all the way with everything.”

Per the streamer, the movie will pay homage to classic romantic comedies such as Audrey Hepburn’s Roman Holiday. While Netflix has good examples of the genre, such as Glen Powell’s Set It Up, its latest projects (such as You People) haven’t been well received. Will this change?

What’s The Perfect Find about?

Disgraced fashion editor Jenna is starting a new chapter of her career at Darzine, headed by her former rival Darcy Hill. However, she will fall in love with Eric, her boss’s son. This will make “Jenna start to question what she really wants from this next phase in her life, as she juggles a meteoric career comeback and a relationship that could throw it all in jeopardy,” per Netflix’s Tudum.

Who is in the cast of The Perfect Find?

As we said earlier, Gabrielle Union will star as Jenna. Meanwhile, her romantic interest will be portrayed by Keith Powers, who is known for ‘Straight Out of Compton,’ as well as series such as Famous In Love and The New Edition Story. The rest of the cast includes Aisha Hinds, D.B. Woodside, Janet Hubert, La La Anthony and Gina Torres.

When is the release date for The Perfect Find?

The Perfect Find will stream on Netflix beginning June 23. If you want to know more about other books’ adaptation coming out in 2023 and others that are in production, check out this list.