The Pope's Exorcist was released on April 14 and is already making waves in theaters. The movie starring Russell Crowe has been both critically acclaimed and acclaimed, so here we tell you if you can see it online.

The Pope's Exorcist is the new production, starring Russell Crowe and directed by Julius Avery, which has generated great controversy, despite having been released only a day ago. The International Association of Exorcists has released a statement saying that it "misrepresents the experiences" of those who have been possessed.

The plot is based on the actual files of Father Gabriele Amorth, the Pope's chief exorcist, who while investigating the possession of a young boy, discovers that for centuries the Vatican has tried at all costs to keep the truth hidden, as confirmed by IMDb. Because of the scenes as they unfold, the religious organization believes the film is unreliable.

Despite the mixed reviews and opinions, the production seems to be doing quite well at the box office, grossing $15.5 million worldwide on its opening day alone. Check here to see if there is any way to watch it online or if you know if it will be available on any official streaming platform...

Is The Pope's Exorcist available on any streaming platform?

At the moment, Russell Crowe's new movie has not made its debut on any streaming platform, so it cannot be seen online. Sony Pictures scheduled the premiere for April 14, so it has only been in theaters for one day. It is estimated that after being in theaters for at least 45 days, the date on which it will be available for viewing on devices will be made official.