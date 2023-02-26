'The Quiet Girl' is an Irish coming-of-age drama that has been nominated for Best International Feature Film at the 2023 Oscars. Check out when and how to watch it in the United States.

The Best International Feature Film category at the 95th Academy Awards includes some of the most celebrated titles of the year, including ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’ (Germany), ‘Argentina, 1985’ (Argentina) or ‘The Quiet Girl’ from Ireland, which many people wonder how to watch online.

The Quiet Girl is a coming-of-age drama which has most of its dialogue in Gaelic. Directed and written by Colm Bairéad, the film follows Cáit, a nine-year-old girl from a dysfunctional family, whose neglectful parents send her away for the summer to live with distant relatives Eibhlín Cinnsealach and Seán.

The film premiered at the Berlinale last year, winning a Crystal Bear from the Generation Kplus International Jury for Best Film and received a special mention from the children's jury. It’s also the first Irish film to be nominated for the Oscars.

Can I watch ‘The Quiet Girl’ online?

The Quiet Girl is, for now, not available for streaming in the United States. However, you can watch it in select theaters over the next few weeks. If you want to check out availability, you can go to sites such as Fandango or AMC.

On the other hand, it’s expected that after the 2023 Oscars air, the film will likely be available for streaming VOD, on platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, and more over the next month.

*This article will be updated.