The upcoming reality TV show 'The Real Friends of WeHo' will follow around some of West Hollywood's LGBTQ+ celebrities, TV personalities, and entrepreneurs, as they move about with their daily lives. Check out when and how to watch it.

Per the official synopsis, the show will be an “unfiltered and honest look” at a select group of friends who are pursuing their passions. These include performing, making business deals, attending red carpet events and more.

While the show hasn’t premiered yet, fans have already been vocal about some “issues”. For example, it will take time from another LGBTQ+ TV Show, RuPaul's Drag Race. Also, some members of the cast have been involved in some controversies. Check out everything you need to know.

Who is in the cast of ‘The Real Friends of WeHo’?

Todrick Hall (Singer and dancer)

Brad Goreski (Celebrity stylist, known for being a judge on Canada's Drag Race)

Curtis Hamilton (Influencer)

Dorión Renaud (Founder and CEO of award-winning brand Buttah Skin)

Jaymes Vaughan (TV Host)

When and how to watch or stream ‘The Real Friends of WeHo’

The reality TV show will premiere its pilot episode on Friday night, January 20, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT on MTV after the next episode of RuPaul's Drag Race season 15. You can also stream it on fuboTV, which offers a free-trial in the US.

Why has the show been involved in controversy?

Fans have noticed that the schedule for the episodes of The Real Friends of WeHo will mean that the episodes of season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race will be shorter (an hour, compared to the 90 minutes of last season). Also, Todrick Hall has been involved in some scandals, including his comments during his participation on Celebrity Big Brother.