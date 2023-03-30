The Real Housewives of Atlanta will premiere its 15th season and this deserves a big celebration. Here, check out when it will premiere, how to watch the premiere online and who is in the cast.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is back and fans are already gearing up to see all the drama that the eight women in the cast are about to play. Bravo's official accounts released the trailer for season 15 and it certainly has everything from changing family dynamics to new flames among the contestants.

Chaos is something that abounds in the conversations the main characters have and this edition is not going to be much different. They recently released a press release stating that the women's personal and professional lives were taking unexpected turns, as confirmed by the network's official website.

"The fabulous ladies of The Real Housewives of Atlanta are trying their best to get to a healing space. However, with friendships on the brink, accusations causing a fuss, and divorce news that’s all too much, will these women be able to channel positive vibes?", said the published press release.

RHOA Season 15: Complete cast

Kandi Burruss

Kenya Moore

Shereé Whitfield

Drew Sidora

Marlo Hampton

Sanya Richards-Ross

Monyetta Shaw

Courtney Rhodes

RHOA Season 15: When is it released and on which platform?

The first episode of season 15 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta will hit the screen on May 7, so we are still a month away from finally getting to know the lives of some of television's most acclaimed women.

Bravo is in charge of making it happen, as it belongs to NBCUniversal. The new episodes will premiere at 8/7c and will also be available on one of the most popular streaming platforms, Peacock, the following day.