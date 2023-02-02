The Real Housewives continues to add content and now it's time to see how the women of New Jersey live. Spoiler alert: There will be a lot of drama and chaos. Here, check out how and when to watch season 13.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey are back and spicier than ever. In a few days we will have our daily dose of dramas, fights and lots of screams between the protagonists. Season 13 will once again focus on the personal and professional lives of several women living in the U.S. state.

Bravo released a few days ago the trailer of what awaits us and the family drama seems to be one of the first topics that can be seen in the small preview. There we see how Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga are at odds for some explosive reason, which we will know very soon in RHONJ.

The cast is made up of several stars, but there are others who have decided to take a step back from their presence on the show. Jackie Goldschneider is one of them and will only be appearing on the show as a friend in addition to new friend of housewives Jennifer Fessler, Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda.

How and when to watch the Season 13 premiere

Bravo and fuboTV are set to air the season 13 premiere of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on Tuesday, February 7 at 9 PM. So there are only five days left to watch the big premiere and the first episode will be a special one, as it will be 75 minutes long. The women in the cast are already gearing up for big fights and a lot of bickering...

Who are the Housewives of Season 13?