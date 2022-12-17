Finally some good news! The Sex Life of College Girls will return to HBO Max with a third season. Here, check out everything you need to know, like its cast and more.

After the end of the second season of The Sex Life of College Girls, fans were left wanting more, but there was also the uncertainty of whether HBO Max was really going to renew it for a third installment. Especially after the many cancellations that have occurred in recent months.

But don't panic, because the group of friends will be back once again. The news came just one day before the final episodes, which meant that Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble's series will continue on its way. The first episode aired on November 18, 2021 and since then it has not stopped reaping success.

The story that follows four freshman roommates at Essex College has captivated thousands of viewers, not only for its romantic and funny undertones, but also for its teachings about friendship, independence and of course intimate life. So the new season will undoubtedly come with more dramas and challenges for the girls and their circle...

What will the third season be about?

Although it has not yet been confirmed what the third season will be about, it is known that it will follow the events that happened in the second season. El final de temporada ha dejado a los fanaticos con varias dudas y todo se responderá con la llegada de los nuevos episodios.

Spoiler Alert! - We've already seen how Kimberly falls in love with Whitney's ex Canaan and Whitney ends up finding out, only to end up moving in with her Kappa sisters. Leighton reunited with Alicia again. And as for Bela, who made several bad decisions, she was cancelled online and savagely discouraged a writer who was just asking her for advice. So the girls are in a lot of trouble and that can only mean one thing: drama.

Who is the cast of the third season?

The original cast will be back once again for more campus adventures. Renée Rapp, Pauline Chalamet, Alyah Chanelle and Amrit Kaur will return as Regan, Kimberly, Whitney and Bela. They won't be alone, though, as several of the new additions from the second season will continue in the new episodes. The new casting announcements have yet to be confirmed, so it will be a much larger cast.

When will the new episodes be released?

The exact date of when the new episodes will arrive is not yet known, nor when the season will start filming, but the second one arrived almost a year after the premiere on HBO. So the same could happen for the third season.

“Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble continue to brilliantly capture the college experience in the most entertaining and relatable way. This series is the perfect balance of comedy, sex, curiosity, and chaos, and we can’t wait to see what the next season brings", said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president of original comedy and adult animation at HBO Max.