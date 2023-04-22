The hit Amazon Prime Video series confirmed that it will have a second season and that it will arrive soon. Here, check out when the new episodes of The Summer I Turned Pretty will be released.

The Summer I Turned Pretty has been a hit since it launched its first episodes in June 2022. Such was the hype for the show that Amazon Prime Video decided to renew it for a second season, with much more drama and teen romance.

Based on the trilogy by Jenny Han, who has also been responsible for the books of To All the Boys I've Loved Before, the story portrays the life of Belly Conklin. A teenager who falls in love with Conrad, the son of her mother's best friend, while spending the summer at a beach house.

Taylor Swift has been one of the protagonists of the great soundtrack of the first season, giving life to many scenes with her melodies. In total there are five songs by the pop star, which are: The Way I Loved You (Taylor's Version), Cruel Summer, Lover, This Love (Taylor's Version) and False God.

When will The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2 premiere?

The second season of TSITP will arrive this summer. The exact date is not yet known, but the romantic comedy franchise could arrive in June, as the first episodes did. Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Sean Kaufman and Gavin Casalegno are confirmed to return to star as the four friends/siblings.