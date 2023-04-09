The Super Mario Bros. Movie has not only had one of the best box office debuts of the year, but it also had a budget of $100 million. Here, check out how much the actors earned for making the movie.

The cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie is stacked with big names in the entertainment industry and now that Nintendo's version with Universal Pictures and Illumination has seen the light of day, it was expected to start its first weekend on the big screen with a record-breaking start.

It debuted with $377.5 million at the worldwide box office, making it the biggest world premiere of an animated film in history. The film was released on April 6, just three days after its release, and promises to be one of the highest grossing productions ever.

The main characters are played by a long list of stars. They include Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong and Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike.

What was the salary of the actors in the Mario Bros. movie?

Showbiz Galore shared how much money the actors have received for lending their voices to their respective roles, and some of them have undoubtedly made a bundle. With a budget of $100 million, here's how much the main stars have been paid: