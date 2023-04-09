Nintendo, Universal Pictures and Illumination joined forces to bring The Super Mario Bros. Movie to the big screen and it has already broken some records. Here, check out the full soundtrack.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie not only has a great cast, full of popular Hollywood stars that make up the A-list celebrities, but it also has one of the most versatile and complete soundtracks of recent times. Brian Tyler (Scream and Iron Man 3) created the score, along with Koji Kondo.

Screen Rant spoke with the composer and he assured that "I think there are hundreds of references in my music that refer to the game, but it's an original score". So not only do the songs involve a trip down memory lane, but there are also new sounds in the character's classic story.

Kondo is the original writer of the music, so it will be easy to recognize several tunes. The tape includes two Nintendo tracks that have not been remastered, such as DK Rap from Donkey Kong 64 and Fury Bowser from Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. Jack Black is the only actor to perform a ballad, called Peaches.

Which songs appeared in the Mario Bros. movie?

Holding Out For A Hero – Bonnie Tyler

Take On Me – A-ha

Thunderstruck – AC/DC

No Sleep Till Brooklyn – Beastie Boys

Mr Blue Sky – Electric Light Orchestra

What is the complete tracklist of the Mario Bros. movie?