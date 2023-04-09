The Super Mario Bros. Movie not only has a great cast, full of popular Hollywood stars that make up the A-list celebrities, but it also has one of the most versatile and complete soundtracks of recent times. Brian Tyler (Scream and Iron Man 3) created the score, along with Koji Kondo.
Screen Rant spoke with the composer and he assured that "I think there are hundreds of references in my music that refer to the game, but it's an original score". So not only do the songs involve a trip down memory lane, but there are also new sounds in the character's classic story.
Kondo is the original writer of the music, so it will be easy to recognize several tunes. The tape includes two Nintendo tracks that have not been remastered, such as DK Rap from Donkey Kong 64 and Fury Bowser from Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury. Jack Black is the only actor to perform a ballad, called Peaches.
Which songs appeared in the Mario Bros. movie?
- Holding Out For A Hero – Bonnie Tyler
- Take On Me – A-ha
- Thunderstruck – AC/DC
- No Sleep Till Brooklyn – Beastie Boys
- Mr Blue Sky – Electric Light Orchestra
What is the complete tracklist of the Mario Bros. movie?
- Press Start
- King of the Koopas
- Plumbin’ Ain’t Easy
- It’s a Dog Eat Plumber World
- Saving Brooklyn
- The Warp Pipe
- A Strange New World
- The Darklands
- Welcome To The Mushroom Kingdom
- Peaches
- 2 Player Game
- The Mushroom Council
- The Plumber and the Peach
- Platforming Princess
- World 1-1
- The Adventure Begins
- Lost and Crowned
- Imprisoned
- Courting the Kongs
- Super Marios Bros. Opus
- Drivin’ Me Bananas
- Rumble in the Jungle
- Karts!
- Practice Makes Perfect
- Buckle Up
- Rainbow Road Rage
- Blue Shelled
- Level Complete
- An Indecent Proposal
- The Belly of the Beast
- Fighting Tooth and Veil
- Tactical Tanooki
- Grapple in the Big Apple
- Superstars
- The Super Mario Brothers
- Bonus Level