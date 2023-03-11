The final trailer for the new movie of the iconic video game character Mario Bros. is finally out. Here, check how and when you can watch The Super Mario Bros. on streaming.

Chris Pratt and Anya-Taylor Joy joined forces with other great artists to bring to life some of the most iconic characters in the world of video games. The Super Mario Bros. is the new adaptation that promises to be one of the most watched titles of the year and a box office hit.

The movie will hit theaters on April 6 of this year and will portray the story of a plumber named Mario who travels through an underground labyrinth with his sister Luigi, while trying to save a princess and overcome the various obstacles that cross his path.

Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath are directing, while Matthew Fogel is responsible for creating the script. The production had a budget of $48 million and according to Showbiz Galore, the Marvel actor received a $5 million salary, while The Northman actress took a $1 million paycheck.

When will The Super Mario Bros. be available for streaming?

The new adaptation of the iconic game has already found a home and it is none other than Peacock. It belongs to Universal Pictures studio, which is responsible for distributing the movie starring Chris Pratt and Anya-Taylor Joy.

As is always the case with major titles, we will have to wait a long time until it arrives on the NBC platform, as it will first have to spend a good amount of time in theaters. It is estimated that four months after its premiere, it will make its big streaming debut.

This means that The Super Mario Bros. could be joining the catalog during the first days of September 2023. The creators believe it will be one of the highest grossing movies this year, making it a blockbuster.