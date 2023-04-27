Logan Lerman will team up with one of Bridgerton's stars to bring a new romantic comedy to the screen. Here, check out all about The Threesome.

The Threesome is an upcoming rom-com that promises to be a favorite, much like Knocked Up. The film will mark Logan Lerman's (The Perks of Being a Wallflower) return to the big screen and especially to young adult stories.

The screenplay will be written by Ethan Ogilby, who was also the original writer of the story. It is written as a "high-concept comedy that explores the consequences of an impulsive and seemingly harmless decision".

Chad Hartigan (Little Fish and Gemini) has been chosen as director, but not much is known about the project, since he recently presented himself in the market to look for some investment companies that want to bet on the story.

Who is the cast of The Threesome?

Logan Lerman will be one of the main characters in the new rom-com, which many fans of his previous works are looking forward to. The Percy Jackson actor will not be alone, but will share the lead role with Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton).

It is not yet known which roles they will be playing and who else has been included in the cast, so so far they are the only stars in the project.

What is The Threesome about?

According to Spoiler Time, the plot will star an impulsive young man who fulfills one of his ultimate intimate fantasies. However, when it all ends, the three involved are forced to face real-world consequences, forcing them to take responsibility for their actions, even if it means compromising the lives they've always imagined.

When will The Threesome be released?

It is still too early to know when the premiere date has been scheduled and if it will be available on any streaming platform. However, it was confirmed that filming will begin in June of this year. So it is likely that by the end of the year we will have news and that it will be debuting sometime in 2024.