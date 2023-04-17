What makes a good bad guy in a movie? Well, they have to be fun to watch, you got to hate them, fear them and in a crazy way love them in the end.

From terrorists, to aliens, to real life characters all movie villains have something that makes them stand out. In the following list we will review villains who have left their mark in Hollywood.

Here are 25 iconic movie villains of all-time.

25. Hans Gruber

Elegant thief Hans Gruber was able to take over an entire building and create a false “terrorist” attack, he just didn’t count on one NYPD cop to put his plans through the ringer. Gruber was snarky but deadly in Die Hard.

24. The Shark

In Jaws no villain jumped out of the screen than the shark in the original Jaws. Eating beach goers and almost getting one over on the film’s protagonists. The Shark in Jaws may have done more harm to the Shark species because the fear put on those animals after the film has still been difficult to shake.

23. Chucky

The foul mouth possessed child's doll who kills without mercy and always has a twisted one liner. Chucky would terrorize for various sequels even getting married in one of them.

22. Commodus

Commodus in Gladiator was an evil and sadistic emperor of Rome. Murderer of his own father and totally in love with his own sister, he kept his power by giving the people blood in gladiatorial combat.

21. John Doe

The insane serial killer from Se7en. His crimes were brutal, and he was completely insane, Doe’s final act of horror makes him one of the most iconic villains of all time.

20. T-1000

Made of liquid metal and a more athletic and quicker counterpart for the muscular T-800, the T-1000 was the perfect foil in T2. Shapeshifting and literally being able to put himself together no matter what damage was done to it.

19. Magneto

The X-Men villain who saw humans as the biggest ill of evolution, by any means necessary, Magneto wanted mutants to be the ruling class, even if that meant killing every human to do so.

18. Norman Stansfield

The drug addicted DEA agent who was the main villain of Leon: The Professional. Played by Gary Oldman, Stansfield has no problem killing children or sending 200 men after one person. A wild and unpredictable villain, he explodes when least expected.

17. Agent Smith

An AI program that is designed to make sure humanity stays in its place and who literally hates his job. Smith was the main villain of the Matrix trilogy and in many ways a metaphor for a lot of the discussions we are having today about AI.

16. Bane

The man who broke the Batman, Bane was a brutal and fearsome. Tom Hardy plays a bulking and intelligent terrorist who is buying his time to destroy all of Gotham City.

15. Predator

The invisible monster from another world was able to take out an entire platoon of renegade troops and an elite squad. Cloaked in camouflage the reveal of the Predator is still iconic.

14. Hans Landa

The educated, multi-language speaking Nazi whose sole purpose was to track down Jews. Hans Landa was quick thinking when the war in Germany was coming to an end, trying to strike the deal of his life, but he got what he deserves in the end.

13. Scar

The lion who wanted to be king even killing his own brother and trying to kill the would-be heir. Scar was a brutal and merciless villain in Disney’s The Lion King.

12. Thanos

The insane tyrant Thanos and his love affair with death led to some of the biggest movies ever made. Josh Brolin brought the terrifying and quick-thinking alien to life and is one of the best in comic movie history.

11. Michael Myers

The killer with the spooky music, defined by his mask and his big ol’ knife. Michael Myers would take many victims over the next few decades and look for him to return in some remake in the near future.

10. Norman Bates

Crossdressing psycho Norman Bates was the first of his kind back in the 1960’s, Alfred Hitchcock presented a rare villain back then, a normal, non-monster man who was insane.

9. Palpatine

The Galactic Emperor was born Sheev Palpatine and he would literally take over the entire galaxy in Star Wars Episodes 1-3. Palpatine would turn Anakin Skywalker to the dark side and kill most of the jedi order. Oh, and he came back from the dead in the sequel trilogy.

8. Anton Chigurh

In one of the most offbeat villains ever captured on film, Anton Chigurh was a demented sociopath, a hired killer who got off on playing with chance with unexpecting victims.

7. Annie Wilkes

Meet your biggest fan…Annie Wilkes the socially awkward, well speaking, psycho fan of writer Paul Sheldon. All she’ll do is break your legs, drug you, and force you to write the great American novel.

6. Terminator T-800

Although he would eventually become a hero in his first appearance in Terminator, the T-800 was all bad. Arnold Schwarzenegger played the machine to perfection, the scene where he walks into a police station is as scary as it gets.

5. Amon Goeth

A monster, a total monster, death personified, the worst part, it’s all real. SS-Hauptsturmführer Amon Goeth was in charge of a concentration camp where Jews and other races were exterminated under the watch of the evil Nazi. In Schindler's List, Goeth is played very much as he was in real life, greedy, mean spirited, and devoid of humanity.

4. Freddy Krueger

“One, two, Freddy’s coming for you... Three, four, better lock your door...”, the evil Freddy Krueger comes to get you in your dreams and for many sequels after A Nightmare On Elm Street, Krueger made himself an iconic movie villain.

3. The Joker

Heath Ledger's portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime is a force of nature. In your face, out of nowhere, and totally out of control. The true chaotic nature of the Joker is captured in Nolan’s Dark Knight. The Joker has had many incarnations, but Heath Ledger's is the best captured on film.

2. Dr. Hannibal Lecter

The criminal psychologist turned serial killer/cannibal is still one of the most feared villains in Hollywood history. Hannibal Lecter was a cerebral villain in The Silence of The Lambs, in Hannibal he went all out, played to perfection by Anthony Hopkins, Lecter is ultra bad.

1. Darth Vader

The Sith lord that was the brutal and evil right-hand man of the Emperor in a Galaxy far far away. Darth Vader sparked fear in his first appearance in A New Hope and would only add to his badness in Empire Strikes Back. Vader’s story would be expanded over time but to this day he is cinema’s biggest baddie.