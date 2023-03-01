Noah Schnapp is mostly known for his role of Will Byers in the highly successful sci-fi series ‘Stranger Things' but he is ready to become a disturbing teen in the upcoming thriller 'The Tutor.'

The movie follows Garrett Hedlund's Ethan, who is an in-demand tutor known for helping kids of the privileged members of the East Coast. He starts working with Jackson (Schnapp), who starts developing a dangerous obsession with him.

Apart from Schnapp and Hedlund, Victoria Justice is also starring in the movie as Ethan’s pregnant wife. The trailer shows that Jackson clearly has an ulterior motive behind his actions, but viewers will have to discover what it is. Check out when the movie is coming out.

When is ‘The Tutor’ coming out?

‘The Tutor,’ written and executive produced by Ryan King and directed by Jordan Ross, will be released in theaters on March 24. There’s no date regarding a VOD or streaming, so fans will have to wait to watch it online.

Additional cast includes Baker, Jonny Weston, Kabby Borders, Michael Aaron Milligan, and Joseph Castillo-Midyett, among others. On the other hand, this is not Schnapp’s first role in a horror, as he also appeared in the horror comedy 'Hubbie Halloween.'

Schnapp’s will return to Stranger Things in the fifth and final season of the series, which is set to air next year. Filming is reportedly set to start in May of this year. The gap between season 3 and 4 was very long, nearly three full years, after it was delayed in part because of the pandemic and the VFX necessary.