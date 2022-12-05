The Voice is back with the fourth live episode, marking the arrival of the semi-finals for season 22. Here, check out how and when to watch tonight's episode, featuring all eight artists.

The countdown is finally coming to an end and we can count on the fingers of one hand how many days are left until the last big episode of The Voice, which will air on Peacock and FuboTV on December 12 and 13. But now it's time for the semi-finals, where the artists will have to give their best to earn a spot in the finals.

This Monday we will see the top 8 perform for your votes. Each of them will have to perform twice, once as a soloist and once as a duo with a partner. However, the results won't come in until Tuesday, when Carson Daly will reveal the Top 4, so the four remaining singers will compete for the Instant Save.

The winner of that round will be the one who completes the Top 5, which will be presented for the end of season 22. In case you don't know how and how many times to vote for your favorite artist, here you can check all the information needed to do so.

The Voice: How and when to watch the Semifinals of Season 22 tonight

First part of The Voice 22 semifinals (Fourth live episode) will air on Monday, December 5 at 8:00 PM ET on NBC, while the results will be announced on Tuesday, December 6 at 9:00 PM ET.

You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven day free-trial in the US. Shortly thereafter, they will be released on the Peacock, where previous seasons are already available. The streaming service is offering 26 full episodes of season 21 for free to see what the platform is like.

The Voice: Who are the semi-finalists of Season 22?