The Voice's continuing artists are getting closer and closer to the moment of truth, when the winner of season 22 will finally be revealed. Here, check out how to see the results of the semifinal and what songs they performed.

There are only 6 days left until the last episode of the 22nd season of The Voice and the artists are already in the final stretch. The semi-final was held yesterday, so it is time to find out who have won the people's vote and will continue in the competition, and also who will have to leave the show.

Remember that at the time of voting, only 10 votes per artist are allowed. There will be two methods of voting and during tonight's results, the competitors with the least amount of votes will be eligible for Instant Save. In case you need more information, check here.

The grand final is scheduled to take place next Monday, while the results will be available Tuesday night and will be broadcast live on NBC, Peacock (where previous editions are available) and futboTV (which is currently offering a one-week free trial in the US).

How to watch the semi-final results of the Season 22 tonight

During the episode of Monday, December 5, the semi-finalists had to give the best of their repertoire in order to advance to the grand finale, which will take place next week. In the meantime, the results of the fourth live episode are yet to be revealed.

Carson Daly will present those who made it to the next round (and those who didn't) on Tuesday, December 6 at 9 PM ET, an hour later than his usual time slot, on NBC.

You can also live stream it on fuboTV, which offers a seven day free-trial in the US. Shortly thereafter, they will be released on the Peacock, where previous seasons are already available. The streaming service is offering 26 full episodes of season 21 for free to see what the platform is like.

What songs did the semi-finalists sing during the fourth live episode?

Solo Presentation

Bodie (Team Blake) – Without Me by Halsey

Morgan Myles (Team Camila) – Always Remember Us This Way by Lady Gaga

Omar Jose Cardona (Team Legend) – My Heart Will Go On by Celine Dion

Justin Aaron (Team Gwen) – Stand Up by Cynthia Erivo

Brayden Lape (Team Blake) – In Case You Didn’t Know by Brett Young

Parajita Bastola (Team Legend) – Unstoppable by Sia

Bryce Leatherwood (Team Blake) – If Heaven Wasn’t so Far Away by Justin Moore

Kim Cruse (Team Legend) – Summertime by Billie Holiday

Duo Presentation