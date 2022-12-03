The Voice's remaining artists are now entering the final stage and there are only two episodes left to find out who will be the finalists and then who will be the winner. Here, check out how and when to vote during the fourth live episode of season 22.

The Voice is back and the countdown has begun for the grand finale, where one of the artists will win the prize money for season 22. This Monday comes the fourth live episode where the top 8 will perform to get your votes and the chance to go all the way to the end.

Each of them will have to perform twice, once solo and then in duo with a partner. During Tuesday's episode, Carson Daly is going to be responsible for revealing the Top 4, while the remaining artists will compete for the Instant Save. The winner will complete the Top 5 and move on to the highly anticipated finale.

The finale will be divided into two episodes, which will be broadcast on NBC and in case you don't have cable on Peacock and fuboTV (who is offering a one-week free trial in the US). It is scheduled for December 12 and 13, so the countdown is almost over.

How many times can I vote during the Forth Live Show?

You can vote up to 10 votes per artist, per email address, regarding the voting method used. If you need more information, you can also check the official rules at nbc.com/VoiceVoteRules and the FAQ at nbc.com/VoiceFaq.

What are the voting methods and when can I vote?

There are two ways to vote for your favorite singer on The Voice: online at NBC.com/VoiceVote or using The Voice Official App. The voting window will be open from Monday, Dec. 5 at 8 PM (ET) to Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 7 AM (ET).

How does the 'Instant Save' work?

During the Live Results Show on Tuesday (Dec. 6), the artists with the least amount of votes will be eligible for the Instant Save. Fans will have five minutes to vote for the artist they want to save from elimination. The voting window will be announced during the episode. You can only vote one time per artist.