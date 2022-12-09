The countdown to the grand finale of season 22 of The Voice is almost over and we will soon know which artist will be crowned the 2022 champion. Here, check out how and when to vote for your favorite contestant.

The Voice 2022: When and how to vote during the Finale of Season 22

The long-awaited finale of The Voice is coming and it's closer than it seems. In just three days the finalists will have to give, one last time, the best of their repertoire. Only one will be crowned season 22 champion and the rest will have to go home with the satisfaction of having made it this far.

Not only will the final episode have Carson Daly revealing the outcome, but many stars will be performing on stage. Some of the stars include Adam Lambert, Maluma and veteran coaches Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. The evening will be a two-hour special, kicking off at 9 PM ET.

The champion is between Bodie, Omar Jose Cardona, Baryden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood and Morgan Myles. They must sing on Monday for the last time and the remaining two episodes will be broadcast live on NBC, Peacock (where previous editions can be seen) and futboTV (which is currently offering a one-week free trial in the US).

How many times can I vote during the Finale?

You can vote up to 10 votes per artist, per email address, regarding the voting method used. If you need more information, you can also check the official rules at nbc.com/VoiceVoteRules and the FAQ at nbc.com/VoiceFaq.

What are the voting methods and when can I vote?

There are two ways to vote for your favorite singer on The Voice: online at NBC.com/VoiceVote or using The Voice Official App. The voting window will be open from Monday, Dec. 12 at 8 PM (ET) to Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 7 AM (ET).