The 22nd season of The Voice is almost coming to an end and the winner will be decided this week. Here, check out when and how to watch the two-night finale.

The Voice 2022: When and how to watch the two-part finale of Season 22

Season 22 of The Voice is coming to an end, and the winner will be decided during the two-night finale this week. Only Blake Shelton, Camila Cabello and John Legend can win this season, after Gwen Stefani’s artists all said goodbye to competition.

Team Legend’s Omar Cardona, Team Camila’s Morgan Myles, and Team Blake’s Brayden Lape, Bodie and Bryce Leatherwood all have one chance to win a record-deal and a cash prize. However, they need to convince America to vote for them.

During the semifinals, some fans thought the show was rigged and that there was racist bias due to the results. However, the show must go on and now America will decide a new winner of The Voice. Check out how to watch the finale.

Date and time for The Voice 2022 finale and how to watch it

The Voice 2022 finale will take place on Monday, December 12 at 8 PM (ET) when the five remaining contestants will perform live in order to get America’s vote. Meanwhile, the results will be announced on Tuesday (Dec. 13) at 9 PM (ET), an hour later than usual.

During the second night, many artists will perform such as Kane Brown with Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Ariana Grande, who will sing their duet Santa Tell Me; Maluma, OneRepublic and Adam Lambert.

Clarkson will return for Season 23 of the show, while John Legend and Camila Cabello will leave it. Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper will be replacing them. Remember that you can live stream the show on fuboTV (free-trial) and PeacockTV on the following day.