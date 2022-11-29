The 22nd season of The Voice is almost coming to an end. The remaining artists will try to keep impressing America to get a spot in the big finale. Here, check out when the semi-finals are.

Season 22 of The Voice is almost wrapping up. So many talented artists have come and gone, but only eight will be singing in the semi-finals to try to win a spot in the big finale. America, once again, will decide who will win the show.

Sixteen contestants made it into the live shows, but six have already said goodbye, including Eric Who and Devix, from Camila’s team; and Alyssa Witrado, from Gwen Stefani’s team. Blake is the coach with the most artists still in competition, with four.

The winner of The Voice will win a record-deal with Universal, as well as a cash prize. Remember that you can live stream the show on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial, as well as stream it on demand on PeacockTV.

Date and time for The Voice 2022 semi-finals

The Voice 2022 semi-finals will take place on Monday, December 5th at 8 PM (ET) on NBC when the eight remaining contestants will perform live in order to get America’s vote. Meanwhile, the results will be announced on Tuesday (Dec. 6) at 8 PM (ET).

Then, the finale will be celebrated on Monday, December 12th and Tuesday, December 13th. As usual, it’s expected that other contestants will perform, as well as other famous artists and the coaches.

This will be Blake Shelton’s penultimate season, after the coach announced he was going to leave the show next season. Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson will return to The Voice next season, and John Legend and Camila Cabello will also leave the show, with Niall Horan and Chance The Rapper taking their seats.