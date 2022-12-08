The Voice finale is just days away and the remaining artists in the competition will have to sing one last time. But these won't be the only performances, as several international stars will be singing. Here, check out who they are.

Next Tuesday we will see the two-hour finale of season 22 of The Voice take place and the night will feature a host of artists singing on the legendary stage, where the finalists were previously introduced. Carson Daly will be the one to reveal the result and tell who will be crowned this year's winner.

The coaches no longer have the power of decision and the last word is left to the viewers who are part of the audience. They are the ones who will be responsible for carrying out the voting and choosing the artist they believe most deserves to win the competition.

The champion is between Bodie, Omar Jose Cardona, Baryden Lape, Bryce Leatherwood and Morgan Myles. They must sing on Monday for the last time and the remaining two episodes will be broadcast live on NBC, Peacock (where previous editions can be seen) and futboTV (which is currently offering a one-week free trial in the US).

Which artists are going to sing in the finale of The Voice?

Before the winning artist of season 22 of The Voice is announced, viewers will be treated to an incredible show featuring several big stars. Kane Brown will perform Different Man, the title track from his new album, along with Blake Shelton.

He will be followed by one of the former coaches (who will be back very soon), Kelly Clarkson. She will be singing a solo version of her duet with Ariana Grande, called Santa, Can't You Hear Me. Once her pressentation is over, it will be Maluma's turn.

The Colombian singer will perform his song Junio, while OneRepublic will follow with I Ain't Worried and then Adam Lambert with a cover of Ordinary World. Breland will make his Voice debut with For What It's Worth and the night will end with former season 21 winners Girl Named Tom performing One More Christmas.