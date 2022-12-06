Season 22 of The Voice is coming to an end and there are only 2 episodes left to find out the outcome of the final episode. Who will be the new winner? Here, check out which artists made it to the last phase of the competition.

The semifinals were held on Monday night and the results were announced on Tuesday. The coaches could no longer interfere in who would continue and who would leave season 22 of The Voice, so they had to refrain from being spectators and give their support to their team members.

Some polls and predictions had already anticipated some of the possible results. Everything indicated that Bodia and Morgan Myles were consolidated as the favorites of the contest. The top 4 artists were chosen by America's vote, while the remaining four competed for the Instant Save.

The grand finale is scheduled for next Monday, December 12, while the results will be known on Tuesday night, December 13, and will be broadcast live on NBC, Peacock (where previous editions can be viewed) and futboTV (which is currently offering a one-week free trial in the United States).

The Voice 2022: Who are the finalists?

The first artist to be saved by America's photo was Bryce Leatherwood, establishing himself as the first finalist. Then came the turn of Morgan Myles, followed by Bodie in third place. While the last artist voted by America was Brayden Lape, being the last of the Top 4.

The last spot, which completes the Top 5, was disputed between Omar Jose Cardona, Justin Aaron, Parijita Bastola and Kim Cruse. But who ended up winning the hearts of the audience and getting the Instant Save was Omar Jose Cardona, becoming the fifth finalist of the 22nd season.

Who has been eliminated on The Voice?